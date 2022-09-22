KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla High girls swim and dive team competed in dual meets against Chiawana, Kennewick and Pasco at Serier Pool in Kennewick on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with the Blue Devils winning all three meets.
"The athletes have been working hard to improve both technique and endurance, and it really showed today with many personal best times," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
At dual meets, the top three finishers score points in relay events and the top five score points in individual events.
In the 200 Medley relay, Wa-Hi's “A” squad of Alana Miller, Viva Berkey, Eliana Isenhower, Abigail Guest and Emily Meliah won all three duals with a time of 2:10.56.
The “B” squad of Tess Bottoms, Piper Fredrickson, Sophia Haugen and Elliot Zanes was third in all three duals in a time of 2:33.09.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Abigail Guest, Aolani Nunez, Eliana Isenhower and Emily Meliah won all three duals with a time of 1:58.67.
The “B” squad of Elliot Zanes, Lindsay West, Quincy Boggs and Audra Zanes was second in the Kennewick dual and third against Chiawana and Pasco with a time of 2:11.87.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Eliana Isenhower, Aolani Nunez and Audra Zanes won all three duals with a time of 4:25.81.
The “B” squad of Tess Bottoms, Sophia Haugen, Viva Berkey and Lindsay West was second against Chiawana and Pasco and third against Kennewick with a time of 5:02.75.
Fifteen Blue Devils scored points in individual events.
Senior Alana Miller won both the 200 IM (2:23.40) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.73) in all three duals.
Freshman Emily Meliah won both the 50 freestyle (27.37) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.88) in all three duals.
Freshman Eliana Isenhower won all three meets in the 200 freestyle (2:16.73) and was first against Chiawana and Kennewick and second against Pasco in the 500 freestyle (6:12.12).
Sophomore Abigail Guest won the 100 backstroke (1:12.81) in all three duals and she was third against Chiawana and Kennewick and fourth against Pasco in the 50 freestyle (29.42).
Senior AnnMarie Hallan was first against Chiawana and Pasco and second against Kennewick in the six-dive event (135.45).
Sophomore Viva Berkey was first in the Pasco dual and second against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.40) and she was third against Pasco and fourth against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 100 butterfly (1:24.36)
Sophomore Aolani Nunez was second in all three duals in the 100 freestyle (1:04.47) and she was second against Chiawana and Kennewick and third against Pasco in the 50 freestyle (28.86).
Junior Tess Bottoms was second against Kennewick and Pasco and third against Chiawana in the 100 butterfly (1:19.95) and she was second against Chiawana and Pasco and third against Kennewick in the 100 backstroke (1:17.20).
Senior Audra Zanes was second against Chiawana and Kennewick and third against Pasco in the 200 freestyle (2:26.28) and was second against Chiawana and third against Kennewick and Pasco in the 500 freestyle (7:06.45).
Sophomore Elliot Zanes was second against Pasco and third against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 200 IM (3:00.11) and she was second against Pasco and fourth against Chiawana and Kennewick in the six-dive event (93.75).
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson was second against Pasco and fourth against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.70). She also made a new District qualifying time in the 200 IM (2:59.07).
Sophomore Lindsay West was third against Chiawana and fourth against Kennewick and Pasco in both the 200 freestyle (2:34.34) and the 100 freestyle (1:13.97).
Freshman Quincy Boggs was third against Pasco and fourth against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 200 IM (3:02.61) and she was third against Pasco and fifth against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.35).
Freshman Emilia Frokic was third against Pasco and fourth against Chiawana and Kennewick in the 100 backstroke (1:30.71).
Junior Sophia Haugen finished third against Chiawana and fourth against Kennewick and Pasco in the 500 freestyle (7:16.53) with a new District qualifying time.
Also qualifying for the District championships was sophomore Jaden Olson in the 200 freestyle (2:50.48).
The divers head to Wenatchee on Friday, Sept. 30, for an 11-dive meet.
The following day, Oct. 1 is our next swim competition at George Prout Pool, against Hermiston, Richland and Southridge.
