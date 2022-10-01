RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School’s girls swimming and diving team capped its busy weekend Saturday, Oct. 1, in Richland at Prout Pool, competing in a five-team Mid-Columbia Conference meet.
Dual scoring had the Blue Devils over Chiawana, Pasco, Southridge and Hermiston.
That was the heels of the first 11-dive meet this season, Friday at Wenatchee High School, where Wa-Hi divers AnnMarie Hallan and Elliot Zanes both qualified for districts.
Hallan finished sixth out of 16 MCC divers with a score of 219.15, while Zanes finished seventh with a score of 191.75. They were the top two divers from the MCC 3A schools.
“The athletes have been working hard the past few weeks,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. “Even though they weren’t rested, over half of them had personal best times.”
The Blue Devils next compete Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Pullman, against Cheney and Pullman.
Another busy week continues Saturday, Oct. 8, in Federal Way, Washington, at King County Aquatic Center, with 14 of the Wa-Hi girls competing in the 2fifth annual Mukilteo Invitational opposite about 500 athletes from 35 schools.
The Blue Devils look to build off strong performances at Richland.
At dual meets, the top three finishers score points in relay events and the top five score points in individual events.
“Walla Walla did extremely well in the relay events,” Rose said.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Emily Meliah, Eliana Isenhower and Emmalynne Gonzales were second to Richland, but first against all of the other schools with a time of 2:08.47.
The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Viva Berkey, Tess Bottoms and Elliot Zanes was second against Chiawana and Pasco, third against Hermiston and Southridge in a time of 2:24.19.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Emmalynne Gonzales, Abigail Guest, Aolani Nunez and Emily Meliah were second to Richland, but first against all of the other schools with a time of 2:01.38.
The “B” squad of Elliot Zanes, Viva Berkey, Quincy Boggs and Halah Fairbanks Smith was second against Chiawana, and third against Hermiston, Pasco and Southridge with a time of 2:14.40.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Aolani Nunez, Eliana Isenhower and Abigail Guest were second to Richland, but first against all of the other schools with a time of 4:23.89.
The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Tess Bottoms, Sophia Haugen and Elliot Zanes was second against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco and third against Southridge with a time of 4:53.82.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils has 13 of them scoring points in individual events.
Sophomore Elliot Zanes was first against Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco & Southridge, and second against Richland in the six-dive event (143.05).
Freshman Eliana Isenhower was first against Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco & Southridge, and second against Richland in the 200 IM (2:32.21), and was first against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and second against Richland and Southridge in the 100 Butterfly (1:12.28).
Freshman Emily Meliah was first against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and second against Richland and Southridge in the 50 Freestyle (27.73) and she was first against Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco,& Southridge, and third against Richland in the 100 Freestyle (1:00.78).
Senior Alana Miller was first against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and second against Richland and Southridge in the 500 Freestyle (6:10.17) and she was first against Chiawana, Hermiston, & Pasco, second against Southridge, and third against Richland in the 200 Freestyle (2:16.00).
Sophomore Abigail Guest was first against Chiawana, Hermiston, Richland and Southridge, and second against Pasco in the 100 Backstroke (1:14.20), and she was second against Chiawana, Hanford & Pasco, third against Southridge and sixth against Richland in the 200 Freestyle (2:21.65).
Sophomore Viva Berkey was first in the Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco dual and second against Richland and Southridge in the 100 Breaststroke (1:26.22) and she was second against Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco and Southridge and fifth against Richland in the 200 IM (2:56.58).
Sophomore Aolani Nunez was second against Chiawana & Pasco, third against Soutridge and fifth against Richland in the 100 Freestyle (1:07.06), and she was second against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and third against Southridge and fifth against Richland in the 50 Freestyle (30.12).
Junior Tess Bottoms was second against Chiawana, Hermiston & Southridge and third against Pasco and Richland in the 100 Backstroke (1:17.95) and she was third against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, fourth against Southridge and fifth against Richland in the 100 Freestyle (1:09.89) .
Freshman Quincy Boggs was second against Pasco, third against Chiawana, Hermiston and Southridge, and fourth against Richland in the 100 Breaststroke (1:29.81) and was third against Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco and Southridge and fifth against Richland in the 100 Butterfly (1:23.15).
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson was second against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and third against Southridge and fifth against Richland in the 500 Freestyle (7:10.49) was third against Pasco, fourth against Chiawana and fifth against Hermiston, Richland and Southridge in the 100 Breaststroke (1:35.92).
Sophomore Emmalyne Gonzales was third against Chiawana, Hermiston, and Southridge, and fourth against Pasco and Richland in the 100 Backstroke (1:19.30), and she was third against Chiawana, Hermiston, & Pasco, and fourth against Southridge in the 50 Freestyle (30.58).
Junior Sophia Haugen was third against Chiawana, Hermiston, Pasco & Southridge in the 200 IM (2:59.87) and she was fourth against Chiawana, Hermiston, & Pasco, and fifth against Southridge in the 100 Butterfly (1:23.21).
Senior Audra Zanes was third against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and fourth against Southridge in the 500 Freestyle (7:15.53) and was third against Chiawana, Hermiston & Pasco, and fifth against Southridge in the 200 Freestyle (2:30.33).
Sophomore Jaden Olson qualified for two more events for the District Championships in the 500 Freestyle (7:24.88) and 100 Backstroke (1:30.20).
Junior Sofi Cruz had best times in both the 50 Freestyle (35.76) and the 100 Freestyle (1:23.00).
Sophomore Lucy Rodrigues had best times in both the 50 Freestyle (36.95) and the 100 Freestyle (1:21.81).
Freshman Ayla Cohen had best times in both the 50 Freestyle (46.75) and the 100 Freestyle (1:40.58).
Sophomore Mady Artz had best times in both the 50 Freestyle (53.93) and the 100 Freestyle (2:07.72).
