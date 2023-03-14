Walla Walla High's boys tennis team opened its spring season with a 6-1 victory over Pasco on the Blue Devil courts on Tuesday, March 14.
"It was great to see all of our players in action to kick off another spring tennis season," Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart said. "Our guys were really excited to get out on court and see where they were at. The match started out very strong from a singles and doubles perspective.
"We had great play from our No. 1 singles player Ken Higgins, who rolled through his match 6-0, 6-0," he said. "Ken was very dominant starting points in both the serve and return game. After taking quick control of most points, he looked to finish off points with quality third balls throughout the match.
"We also had solid outings from our second, third and fourth singles players, Micah Case, Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman, respectively," Eggart said.
Case won his No. 2 match, 6-2, 6-1, Entrikin won at No. 3 6-1, 6-4, and Clearman won at 4, 6-2, 6-2.
"Micah did an excellent job getting into points and collecting errors from his opponent," Eggart said. "Rudy had a strong day at the net looking to come in on all short-ball opportunities. Jakob did a wonderful job on the mental side of things, thinking through points and playing very good progressions.
"I couldn't have been more pleased with our first outing from the singles contingent of the Blue Devils.
At first doubles, the tandem of Ethan Locati and Robert Horton "played very solid, strong doubles," he said of their 6-1, 6-2 win. "Their presence at the net was excellent, consistently looking for volley opportunities to put points away."
At second doubles, Jackson Adams and Isaac Creason "played a very good tandem from Pasco," Eggart said. "Even though they lost their match, I was very pleased with their second-set performance compared to their first, showing improvement throughout."
At third doubles, Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott "did a great job controlling points from both the baseline and the net, consistently attacking the baseline player for the Bulldogs," he said of the 6-0, 4-1, shortened match. "Kai and Will were strong in the area of starting points, serving and returning well throughout the match.
"Overall, this was a very strong initial outing for the Blue Devils tennis team," Eggart said. "We will have a tough road test coming up as we head to Mt. Spokane on Thursday, and we are looking forward to the challenge."
