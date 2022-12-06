MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team rallied from a six-point deficit in the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime, but ended up on the short end of a 65-58 verdict in non-conference action on Tuesday night, Dec. 6.
The Blue Devils came up short despite a game-high 24 points from Will Sullivan and 10 second-half points from Trey McKinney — including a game-tying, low-post field goal with 16 seconds left that forced overtime.
Wa-Hi, which opened its season with a 69-44 victory over Central Valley on Friday, Dec. 2 in Spokane, slipped to 1-1 after the extra-session defeat.
"Moses Lake came out with more energy and effort, and we scrambled to catch up," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. We made a run to take the lead in the third quarter, but couldn't sustain it. They made a couple more plays than we did."
The Blue Devils open Mid-Columbia Conference play on Friday at Pasco.
