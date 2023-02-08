RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School ended its regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a 71-48 loss to Richland in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action at Art Dawald Gym.
The Blue Devils concluded their regular schedule 8-8 in league and 9-11 overall.
Wa-Hi will host a loser-out game in the Class 3A District 8 Tournament against Mead on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Center Trey McKinney led Wa-Hi with 12 points. Carter Shivell and Ken Higgins scored eight points apiece for the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi fell down 13-2 early in the first quarter and trailed after one period 23-11.
The Blue Devils fought back in the second quarter and closed to within four, 28-24.
But Wa-Hi would get no closer and the Bombers tallied 40 points in the second half that turned a competitive game into a one-sided affair.
Josh Woodard paced Richland with 18 points.
"I’m proud of the way our guys battled," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "We put ourselves in a hole early and fought our way out of it. Unfortunately, we put ourselves in another hole in the third quarter and couldn’t come back a second time. Our guys played hard and hopefully we can learn from this game and use it to prepare us for the playoffs.
"We need to be ready to play at a high level," Berg said of Saturday's contest. "They are a tough team. It should be a great game."
