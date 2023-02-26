Walla Walla High senior Lauryn Bergevin signed an academic and athletic scholarship to attend Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, in Thursday, Feb. 23.
Bergevin plans to study business/accounting and play softball at Northwest Nazarene.
Northwest Nazarene is an NCAA Division 2 program in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) and has won the GNAC title three of the last four years.
Bergevin is a senior at Wa-Hi. She was the Mid-Columbia Conference first-team team all-conference shortstop as a junior on last year’s Blue Devil fastpitch softball team that placed second in the state tournament.
She also plays travel ball with the Northwest Bullets–Campos out of Portland, which is currently the seventh-ranked 18U softball team in the country.
