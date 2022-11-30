A lot of enthusiasm accompanies Walla Walla High School's girls basketball program with its 2022-23 varsity season now underway.
The Blue Devils this winter are the first for new head coach Tresa Reibel, a Wa-Hi graduate (Class of 1991), and she already has them eager to test their skills against challenging opponents.
After playing their first game Tuesday, Nov. 29, when they fell to Gonzaga Prep in a 67-38 setback (see box for game story) at the Wa-Hi gym, the Blue Devils are back in action Friday at Central Valley High.
"We have a tough schedule right out of the shoot," Reibel said. "Both preseason games against two tough (Greater Spokane League) teams will give us strong competition to help us prepare us for the (Mid-Columbia Conference), which has some talented teams.
"We don't shy away from competition, we embrace it — that's what is going to make us better."
The Blue Devils feature seniors Emerson Schulke (5-foot-8), Paige Harvey (5-8), Lauryn Bergevin (5-8) and Mariah Locati (5-3).
Juniors include Carly Martin (5-4), Madison Reibel (5-6), Celia Generelo (5-4) and Cami Martin (5-9).
The Blue Devils also have three sophomores with Adisyn Andrews (5-6), Jailyn Davenport (5-10) and Miriam Hutchins (5-10) as well as a pair of freshmen in Korrine Hays (5-9) and Bridget Boyd (5-9).
"(Our) goals this season consist of everyone in the program being a better player and person then they were the day before," Tresa Reibel said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us to bring back tradition and provide a culture that is respected and admired.
"Our goal is to compete every single day in practice and every single game. We will play basketball the right way and not cut any corners. And by that I mean, we will control what we can control, one day at a time, one possession at a time.
"That is our mindset."
Reibel has already taken a liking to her first varsity squad at Wa-Hi, and a lot of optimism exists for this season.
"These players are going to bring Blue Devil basketball to a new level this year," she said. "As a program, our job is to inspire and motivate our players to compete. There is an expectation to come to practice every day to either meet or exceed the standards that we have set, and these girls have made it a point to do just that.
"We have four seniors along with four juniors who we will rely on to bring veteran leadership and experience to the team this year. We will also be expecting big things from our sophomore and freshman players."
Practices have given the Blue Devils time to mesh and build confidence.
As much as the Blue Devils value all the preparation they put into each game, they are also thrilled to finally get this season going.
"I feel we have a balanced schedule," Reibel said. "We prepare for all games with an equal amount of intensity, because we have a tough conference and it is going to be a battle every game.
"One thing we will bring to the court is passion for the game."
The stage is set for the Blue Devils to excite their fans throughout the winter, as Reibel expects MCC opponents especially will provide them with plenty of chances to experience thrills.
"The MCC is a strong conference, with six out nine teams earning postseason berths, so this (team) will encounter some highly competitive basketball games," she said. "I see this year's squad in the top half of the conference, competing for a postseason berth, as well and look forward to coaching this hard-working group of talented young ladies."
Reibel already savors this season.
"Returning to Wa-Hi as a coach and an alumni has been an honor, especially to reconnect as a Blue Devil in a new role and lead this program," she said. "I have extremely high expectations for myself, my staff, and my players.
"All parties involved have played an integral part in making sure these expectations are met every single day."
Reibel has wasted little time setting a tone with the Blue Devils.
"The expectation is we don't settle," she said. "No one remembers 'medium.' We set standards and expectations for every practice, every drill, every day. The expectation is you meet those standards or exceed them, those are the only two options.
"The team I want is going to be disciplined in all aspects of the game. A hate to lose, love to win mentality. We will take pride in what we do and prepare intensely for battle. I want a team who will relentlessly fight till the end.
"We are going to be a fast-paced team that pushes the ball and plays aggressive in-your-face defense."
