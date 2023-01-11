Chiawana won a Mid-Columbia Conference wrestling meet over Walla Walla High in the Blue Devils gym on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 51-28.
Highlights from Wa-Hi's outing included Caleb Milligan pinning Riverhawk Emmanuel Romero in 1:55 at 138 pounds, and Diego Caso pinning Robert Wade in 1:26 at 145 pounds.
Blue Devil Mateo Caso earned a major decision over Zachariah Delgado at 152 pounds, 12-0, Carter O'Dell pinned Gabriel Cruz in 3:23, and Ethan Kregger pinned Pablo Lara at 195 pounds in 3:01.
In other matches, Wa-Hi's Bartolo Gonzalez was pinned by Chiawana's Anthony Pina in 2:31 at 106 pounds, Julian Guzman was pinned by Victor Luna in 1:36 at 113 pounds, and Ricky Lozano was defeated by Daniel Flores at 120 pounds, 9-7.
At 126 pounds, Blue Devil Joseph West was pinned by Por Htoo in 1:09, Gabriel Cox was pinned by Marvin Aviles in 56 seconds at 132 pounds, and Thomas Sievertsen was pinned by Mason Tovar in 1:15 at 170 pounds.
At 182 pounds, Wa-Hi's Ryan Oblisk was pinned by Isaiah Murillo in 1:49, Frank Healy was pinned by Luis Ramirez in 3:54 at 220, and Jon Smith was pinned by Lane Hedrick in 3:56 at 285 pounds.
The Blue Devils next go to Kennewick on Thursday.
