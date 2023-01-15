POST FALLS, Idaho — Walla Walla High's wrestlers finished 3-3 at the River City Duals here on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14.
The Blue Devils opened with a 49-30 victory over North Central.
Victories for Wa-Hi came from Bartolo Gonzalez at 98 pounds, who pinned North Central's Quinten Malone in two minutes even.
At 106 pounds, Wa-Hi's Adam Bauer pinned Isabella Lowman in 28 seconds, and at 113 pounds Julian Guzman pinned Andrew Ives in 21 seconds.
At 145 pounds, Blue Devil Lenin De La Luz won a 10-6 decision over Kilee Callaghan, at 152 pounds Mateo Caso had a 12-1 major decision over Tommy Elliott, and at 160 Carter O'Dell pinned Boden Wais in 1:11.
Wa-Hi's Adam Dalan, at 182 pounds, pinned Ryan Berthoud in 39 seconds, at 195 Ethan Kregger pinned North Central's Forrest Yegge in 3:41, and Jon Smith, at 285 pounds, won by forfeit.
In the second match, Meridian defeated the Blue Devils, 81-3.
Wa-Hi's lone win came at 160 pounds, when O'Dell won a decision over Jackson Gallian, 7-6.
In the quarterfinals, Mead defeated the Blue Devils, 58-30.
At 120 pounds, Wa-Hi's Ricky Lozano pinned Mead's Kenneth Sampson in 1:50, Caleb Milligan, at 132 pounds, pinned Carter Hughes in 1:14, and at 152 Caso pinned Luke Tedrow in 1:15.
At 160 pounds, O'Dell pinned Logan Ullah in 1:16, and at 98 pounds Gonzalez pinned Taylor Pasqua in 1:34.
In the consolation semifinals, West Valley defeated Wa-Hi, 52-36.
For the Blue Devils, Milligan pinned Cohen Clark at 132 in 1:56, at 152 Caso pinned Gavin Lindor in 40 seconds, and O'Dell pinned Conner Furulie in 1:59.
At 195 pounds, Wa-Hi's Ethan Kregger won a disqualification over Josh Moreau, at 285, Jon Smith pinned Logan Crosby in 1:55, and at 98 pounds Gonzalez recorded a forfeit win.
In the seventh-place match, the Blue Devils downed Pasco, with no results available.
And in the final match, Wa-Hi edged Rocky Mountain, 45-42.
At 132 pounds, Milligan pinned Brekken Pruett in 1:01, at 152 De La Luz won by forfeit, at 160 Caso won a 5-2 decision over Calvin Fillmore, and at 170 O'Dell pinned Evan Finley in 1:03.
Wa-Hi's Dalan, at 182 pounds, pinned Jaiden Snyder in 2:43, at 285 Jon Smith pinned Kollin Bailey in 1:32, at 98 pounds Gonzalez pinned Austin Juarez in 43 seconds, and at 113 Guzman received a forfeit.
The Blue Devils next host Richland on Thursday.
