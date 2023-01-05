It was clear by the way that visiting Hermiston carried itself on the mat — methodical, relentless, and all business — that the top-ranked, defending Class 3A state runner-up Bulldogs were “not here to make friends,” in the equally direct assessment of Walla Walla High head wrestling coach Jake Butenhoff.
But despite absorbing a 60-18 setback to the “tough hombres” (Butenhoff, again) from Hermiston in a Mid-Columbia 3A Conference dual match Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Walla Walla High School auxiliary gym, Butenhoff’s squad showed signs of activating its own mean streak, on the eve of departing for a showdown with some of the region’s elite grapplers.
Blue Devils Mateo Caso and Carter O’Dell mustered back-to-back second-round pins at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively, to put Walla Walla on the board.
Frank Healy ignited the crowd with a second-round fall at 220 for the first varsity victory of his career, and Wa-Hi heavyweight Jon Smith pushed top-ranked Siu Sepeni all the way into double-overtime before succumbing in the match finale, which had the gym howling at every twist and turn.
“We build our schedule so that we go to some of the toughest places,” Butenhoff said. “We see (Hermiston) quite a bit, and it was good to have them in our house tonight. We’re still learning to walk the walk. The ‘want’ is there; we’re getting closer to putting that into action with tough thinking and tough acting.”
Caso gave Walla Walla its first points of the evening when he pinned Hayden Larson three minutes, four seconds into their bout. The senior, who placed third at the 3A state tournament last year, had built a 6-0 lead in the third round when he finished off his foe.
“I’ve been training Mateo since he was 8. He’s a ‘walk the walk’ guy,” said Butenhoff. “He’s still not the best he’s gonna be. He’s got more in him. He’s winning the tight matches and beating up on the guys he should. He did a good job staying in and grinding away tonight.”
O’Dell, a junior, maintained Blue Devil momentum in the ensuing match, sticking Ami Tua at the 3:23 mark.
“He’s had quite the ride this season,” Butenhoff said. “160 has been stacked at every tourney we’ve been to, so he wrestles one of the best every week. He has really turned a corner and made a jump in his game. I loved his aggressiveness, and how he set his own pace.”
Healy struck like lightning at 220, exploding for a pin of Wesley Leathers in a match that had been scoreless until Healy left no doubt with 2:20 gone. The freshman “really wants to be tough,” Butenhoff said, and has been “working hard in the room and doing the right stuff outside of it.
“I’m super thrilled for him,” he added.
Smith took a 2-0 lead against Sepeni, who is ranked No. 1 at 285 pounds among all 3A wrestlers in the state by the Washington Wrestling Report, with a first-round take-down.
Sepeni notched single-point escapes at the end of the first and again in the second round, and the match stayed knotted at 2-all through the third round and the first overtime before Sepeni scored a fall 7:14 into the brouhaha.
Smith, who is in just his second year of wrestling, “is really starting to put things together,” said Butenhoff. “He was really getting after it. He is also starting to learn what he needs to do, tactically.”
Wa-Hi’s Bartolo Gonzalez battled Brodie Favorite back and forth at 106, which saw 2-2, 4-4 and 6-6 ties, before Favorite claimed a win by fall late in the second round.
Hermiston’s Aiden Favorite, who placed fifth at the 2022 state tourney, won by injury default at 126.
Other winners by fall for Hermiston included Carlos Cervantes over Blue Devil Julian Guzman at 113 (2:52), Pedro Pacheco over Ricky Lozano at 120 (5:07), Jeshaiah Tejeda Garza over Jacob Dickinson at 132 (2:34), state fifth-place finisher Jaysen Rodriguez over Caleb Milligan at 138 (:22), state sixth-place finisher Daniel Garza over Diego Caso at 145 (1:34), state-fifth place finisher Benjamin Larson over Aiden Neher at 170 (:30), Tama Tuia over Adam Dalan at 182 (1:58), and defending state champion Jaxson Gribskov, pushed for three tenacious minutes by Wa-Hi’s Ethan Kregger at 195 (3:00).
“Our hats are off to Hermiston. We knew they’d be tough,” said Butenhoff. “We’ll see ‘em again. This is all practice for the postseason.”
The Blue Devils will compete at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Boise this weekend.
