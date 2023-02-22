MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Walla Walla High School built leads of 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime, and hung on for a 55-46 victory over Mount Vernon in opening-round action of the Class 3A state boys basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Wa-Hi will play at Arlington on Saturday night at 8 in the round of 16.
The Blue Devils are now 13-12 after winning their fourth loser-out contest of the postseason.
Wa-Hi opened the District 8 tourney on Feb. 11 with a 79-68 overtime victory over Mead, downed Ferris, 71-54, on Feb. 16, and qualified for state on Feb. 18 after a 57-53 triumph at Kennewick.
Ken Higgins scored a team-high 17 points for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night. Dane Gardea had 13 for Wa-Hi and Trey McKinney added 11 — all in the first half.
Higgins, McKinney and Gardea took turns leading the Blue Devils offensively.
McKinney scored seven points in the first quarter and Higgins netted six.
Higgins had five in the second quarter and threw in a pair of treys in the third quarter, and Gardea picked up seven points in the final period.
Wa-Hi, which has hovered around the 60-percent plateau from the free-throw line this season, put the game away by making 7 of 8 charity tosses in the last quarter.
The Blue Devil-Bulldog matchup was one of four opening-round games played on Tuesday and the lone contest won by the visiting team.
Elsewhere, Shorecrest outlasted Stadium, 48-45, Auburn Mountainview toppled Mountain View, 67-57, and North Thurston downed Everett, 68-46.
"What a great win in a great environment," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said of Tuesday’s triumph. "That might’ve been the loudest gym I’ve ever heard. We started out great and played great defense to get our lead at the half.
"They made a great run in the third and what I am most proud of is how our guys responded to adversity during that run," he said. "We stepped up and made some big plays and finished it off with some clutch free throws.
"Our guys are playing tough and together at the right time," Berg said. "Not many teams win four loser-out games in a row. We have another one Saturday on the road. I think they’ll be ready."
