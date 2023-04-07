Walla Walla High's baseball team won a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference games over Chiawana at Murr Field on Friday, April 7.
The Blue Devils held the Riverhawks off for a 6-5 victory in the first game, and then enjoyed an easier time in the nightcap for a 4-1 win.
Brixen Betzler and Andrew Hall sparked Wa-Hi's offense in the game, each smacking three of the Blue Devils' nine hits.
Wa-Hi got on the scoreboard early with two first-inning runs, with Chiawana notching a second-inning run and then taking a 3-2 lead in the fourth.
The Blue Devils answered with a four-run bottom of the fourth, and held the Riverhawks to a two-run sixth for the victory.
Noah Braunel struck out seven Chiawana batters over six innings on the Wa-Hi mound.
In the second game, the Blue Devils overcame a 1-0 Riverhawks lead after the first inning, scoring a second-inning run to tie the game, then two in the third for a lead they'd never relinquish, and added another in the fifth.
Hall struck out six Chiawana batters over six innings pitching for Wa-Hi.
The Blue Devils next host Southridge for an MCC matchup on Tuesday.
