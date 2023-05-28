LACEY, Wash. — Walla Walla High's fastpitch softball team went on a run at the Washington Class 3A tournament to finish third in state at the Regional Athletic Complex here over the weekend.
The Blue Devils opened their tournament play with a 6-4 victory over Bishop Blanchet on Friday, before handing Liberty a 9-6 defeat later on Friday.
On Saturday, Wa-Hi suffered a 7-3 loss to Snohomish in the semifinals to enter the consolation bracket.
The Blue Devils then edged Bonney Lake, 6-5, and then Mount Spokane, 5-4, in the third-fourth-place game.
"What a weekend!" Wa-Hi coach Arch McHie said. "The coaches are beyond proud of this team. Knowing we started this season 1-11 and to finish an amazing weekend with a third-place trophy is almost unbelievable.
"This group never gave up," he said. "They showed up at every practice and worked hard. Some days were better than others, but we knew we just needed to keep getting better."
The State tournament run came after a turbulent start to the season, with head coach Jason Postlewait stepping aside for surgery.
McHie stepped back in as Blue Devils head coach, and the team rallied from a rough start to advance to State.
"Some thought a No. 11 seed wasn’t appropriate," McHie said. "It should have been lower. We knew how good we were and just needed a chance to prove it.
"We beat top a top-10 Kennewick and top-five Mount Spokane to earn the Distinct title," he said.
"At the State tournament, we took down the No. 6, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 7 (teams) to bring home hardware for the second year in a row.
"It was not easy," McHie said. "We had to come from behind in every game. We battled, we fought and we never gave up.
"Our pitchers were amazing! Zoe (Hardy) and Anna (Delarosa) came through when we needed them the most. Our defense made some big plays and all of our players created energy and excitement when it was needed. All 20 players at State were critical to the team's success over the last three days.
"Senior leadership played a huge roll," he said. "Sidney (McCauley), Lauryn (Bergevin), Raquelle (Justice), Zoe (Hardy), Logan (Hamm), Aliah (Mendiola), Arin (Iverson), Hayleigh (Burke), Paige (Harvey), Kendra (Kelly) and Mylee (Perry) have a lot to be proud of.
"Memories were made this weekend that players and parents will never forget."
McHie said the team kept Postlewait in mind for inspiration.
"Playing for Posty was our go-to when we needed reminding of why we were playing," he said. "JP’s messages and calls were often just what we needed.
"A magical weekend with the classiest coaching staff and incredibly dedicated student-athletes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.