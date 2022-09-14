Walla Walla High's volleyball team handed visiting Southridge a hard-fought, five-set Mid-Columbia Conference Class 3A loss on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Blue Devils downed the Suns, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9.
"We started the night out slow and quiet, losing the first set 25-22," Wa-Hi coach Christina Dove said. "We regrouped and put a lot of emphasis on limiting our service errors, and staying focused defensively. We took the momentum back in the next two sets and won 25-12 and 25-18.
"The fourth set slipped away as we again struggled with unforced errors," she said. "Thankfully, we came back strong in the fifth and served aggressively to take control of the tiebreaker."
For the Blue Devils, Eden Glaus recorded 24 kills, two aces, a block and 12 digs, with Jailyn Davenport smacking six kills, had six blocks, dished 27 assists, and came up with nine digs and an ace.
Kasey Wegner had seven kills, two aces, three blocks and five digs, Lauryn Bergevin came up with 28 digs and an ace, Sidney McCauley had 4 kills, an ace and nine digs, Sofia Glaus dished 13 assists and had six aces and two digs, Taylor Sucharda recorded an ace and four digs, Whitney Griffith had three kills and a dig, Jaiden Williams had a kill and three digs, and Reese Carlson one kill and a dig.
"Sofia (Glaus) was very confident at the service line, giving us a great start with a run of four aces in the fifth set," Dove said. "Eden (Glaus) and Jailyn (Davenport) played fantastic at the net… they were focused and aggressive — Eden leading us in kills, and Jailyn leading us in blocks and assists.
"There was an improvement from our last match, as we were able to pull out the fifth set and stay calm under pressure," she said. "Our goal going forward is to work on our consistency as a team. But there are definitely glimpses of greatness!"
Wa-Hi, now 2-1 in league and overall play, next go to Hermiston on Thursday.
