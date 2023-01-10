The Walla Walla High School boys swim team hosted and defeated Chiawana, Hanford, Hermiston, Pasco and Richland in Mid-Columbia Conference meets, and downed Cheney in non-league action, at Whitman College's Harvey Pool.
The Blue Devils' win over Cheney, 132-30, was the lone victory for the record.
"The athletes had really good energy today and swam with heart at their final home meet of the season," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. "Most of the swimmers continued to drop time in their individual events as they are gearing up for the end of the regular season with district championships in Kelso just four weeks away."
In the counting meet against Cheney, relay and individual event results for the Blue Devils included:
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Noah Stillman, Jerry Yao, Eli Bona and Caleb Goin won in a time of 1:49.84.
The “B” squad of Jake Buratto, John Hughett, Hayes Hendley and Kai Lincoln came in second in 1:56.77.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Hayes Hendley, Stillman, Lincoln and Zach Juhnke won in a time of 1:36.99.
The “B” squad of Graham Johnson, Zechariah Frierson, Buratto and Bryce Hollopeter came in second in a time of 1:46.51.
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Bona, Goin, Yao and Juhnke won in 3:39.69.
The “B” squad of Johnson, Kelen Kenny, Hughett and Frierson was second in 4:03.74.
Seventeen Blue Devils scored points in their individual events.
Senior Juhnke won both the 50 freestyle (23.41) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.14).
Freshman Hendley won both the 200 Individual Medley (2:18.12) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.74).
Sophomore Johnson won the 500 freestyle (5:29.73) and was second in the 200 IM (2:20.87).
Freshman Stillman won the 100 freestyle (52.56) and was second in the 50 freestyle (24.21).
Sophomore Yao won the 100 backstroke (1:01.47) and was second in the 100 freestyle (53.00).
Freshman Bona finished second in both the 100 butterfly (1:00.48) and 100 backstroke (1:03.49).
Sophomore Buratto was second in the 500 freestyle (6:06.40), and junior Henry Wutzke was second in the 200 freestyle (2:17.18).
Senior Goin was third in both the 50 freestyle (24.27) and 100 freestyle (53.74).
Junior Lincoln was third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.73).
Junior Frierson was third in the 200 freestyle (2:17.86).
Junior Hughett was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.34).
Sophomore Liam Wells was third in the 200 IM (2:52.94).
Sophomore Kenny was third in the 100 backstroke (1:15.27).
Sophomore Hollopeter was fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:55.43).
Freshman Sean Elmenhurst was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.62).
Freshman Jay Guest was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:34.82).
Diving was not contested at the meet. Wa-Hi’s four divers will have their first opportunity to qualify for districts at the 11-dive meet in Wenatchee this Friday.
The Blue Devils next swim at the Winter Invitational on Saturday at Eastern Washington University.
— Compiled by the Union-Bulletin
