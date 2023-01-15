Walla Walla High's swim and dive team had a busy weekend of competition.
On Friday, Jan. 13, the Blue Devil divers competed at an 11-dive meet at Wenatchee High School, and on Saturday the Wa-Hi swimmers were at the MCC Winter Invite at Eastern Washington University.
On Friday, the Blue Devil divers had their first 11-dive meet of the season. All four of Wa-Hi’s divers qualified for districts with personal best scores, and now have the top four scores ever for Wa-Hi, coach Nancy Rose said.
Competing against the other District 8 schools, Blue Devil senior Zach Evans placed third with a score of 240.3, senior Emmett James was fourth at 212.1, senior Anthony Avalos-Rincon was fifth at 206.75, and sophomore Lincoln James placed seventh with a score of 163.85.
Wa-Hi's dive coach, Jamie Coburn, "has worked wonders with the divers on their fundamentals and staying mentally tough," Rose said.
The Blue Devils' next 11-dive meet is Jan. 26 at Moses Lake High School. They have the opportunity to compete in 6-dive events the next two Saturdays at Wenatchee and at the MCC Champs at EWU.
On Saturday, Wa-Hi's swimmers traveled to Eastern Washington University where Cheney High hosted the Mid-Columbia Conference schools at the Winter Invite.
The Blue Devils finished in second place out of seven schools competing, scoring 265 points, behind Hanford's 413.
The top 12 places scored points, with relays scoring double; 134 of Wa-Hi’s 265 points came from their relay depth.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Jake Buratto, Zack Juhnke, Graham Johnson and Zechariah Frierson placed third in 1:54.51.
The “B” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, John Hughett, Kelen Kenney and Zach Evans placed eighth (2:10.24), the “C” squad of Evan Allen, Sean Elmenhurst, Reilly Lemma and Wyatt Block placed ninth (2:17.08), and the “D” squad of Jefferson Adams Lopez, Jay Guest, Cody Merrill and Brian Hughett placed 10th (2:36.35).
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Kai Lincoln, Hughett, Johnson and Caleb Goin placed second in 1:40.35, and the “B” squad of Kenny, Lemma, Hughett, Hollopeter and Evans placed ninth (1:52.91).
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Goin, Lincoln, Buratto and Juhnke placed second in 3:36.61.
The “B” squad of Cody Merrill, Jay Guest, Wyatt Block and Zechariah Frierson placed sixth (4:34.50), the “C” squad of Ben Stillman, Brian Hughett, Adams Lopez and Kaelem Matson placed ninth (5:38.05).
Eight Blue Devils scored points by finishing in the top 12 in individual events.
Senior Juhnke was second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.28) and third in the 200 Individual Medley (2:14.58).
Sophomore Buratto was second in the 100 freestyle (56.48) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.03).
Senior Goin was second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.36) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:39.75).
Sophomore Johnson was third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.65) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (5:45.19).
Junior John Hughett was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.75) and 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:25.40).
Junior Lincoln was sixth in both the 100 butterfly (1:07.49) and the 200 freestyle (2:15.40).
Freshman Elmenhurst was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.45), and senior Evans was 11th in the 50 freestyle (27.51).
Junior Adams Lopez qualified for the district championships for the first time in the 100 butterfly in 1:22.60.
Wa-Hi now has 24 athletes qualified for the district meet at Kelso High School on Feb. 3-4.
"The athletes continue to show improvement at each meet," Rose said. "The athletes have really bonded as a team and have a great work ethic. They encourage one another to do their best.
"We were missing two athletes due to illness (Liam Wells and Henry Wutzke) and four athletes who were competing at the prestigious Washington Open in Federal Way (Eli Bona, Jayes Hendley, Noah Stillman and Jerry Yao)."
Wa-Hi's next swim and dive meet is Saturday at Wenatchee High, followed by the MCC Champs at EWU the following Saturday, Jan. 28.
