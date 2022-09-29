Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team won a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference games over Hermiston on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils won 13-8 and 13-3.
Wa-Hi trailed Hermiston 1-0 early in the opener when the monopolized on a few back-to-back walks off Blue Devils freshman pitcher Nalayah Torres, who was just hit with a hard line drive up the middle on Monday, Wa-Hi assistant coach Amy Korslund said.
Blue Devils senior Raquelle Justice took her place on the hill, only giving the Hermiston Bulldogs one more run.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi defense was solid, with an amazing fielded grounder by shortstop Sara Justice, who touched second base for the out and threw it to first baseman Clarabelle Hall for the double play, Korslund said.
Offensively, the Blue Devils were dominating at the plate.
Wa-Hi sophomore Anna Delarosa hit a triple with the bases loaded, bringing in three RBIs, and also scored twice herself.
Raquelle Justice added a single, a double and triple, with three RBIs and she scored once.
Hall hit two doubles and had four RBIs and scored one run.
In the nightcap, Torres was rested and back on the hill, Korslund said.
Once again the Blue Devils had outstanding defense, limiting Hermiston to only three runs.
The Blue Devils offense again got hot, with Anna Delarosa hitting three singles and a walk, scoring thre times with one RBI.
Sara Justice had another good game at the plate with one single, a double, a walk, as she scored three runs and driving in two runs.
Freshman Addie Bowen had a double, a triple, and her fourth home run of the season while bringing in five RBIs, and also scoring two runs.
Wa-Hi senior Aliah Mendiola hit a single and a double bringing in two runs.
Raquelle Justice stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning and hit a double, putting her in scoring position, with a score of 12-3.
Then, Hall stepped up to the plate and hit a hard base hit to right center, which scored Justice, ending the game at 13-3.
The Blue Devils play again on Monday in a non-league game hosting Chiawana.
This is also Breast Cancer Awareness night, and the players will be wearing pink socks and posters will be displayed in honor of those affected from breast cancer, Korslund said.
