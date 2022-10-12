KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's volleyball team swept a Mid-Columbia Conference match with Southridge on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Blue Devils won the match, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.
Wa-Hi, now 6-4, next host Hermiston on Thursday for Pink Night.
"We had a fun win on the road tonight," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "The girls played confident for all three sets. We’ve struggled with consistency this season, so it felt great to stay focused and get the sweep in three sets.
"As a team, we had our best passing game of the season, averaging a 2.1 overall," she said. "Passing over a 2.0 has been a goal for us, so it was fun for the girls to see results after weeks of working hard in practice."
Wa-Hi's Eden Glaus had 15 kills, a block and nine digs, Sidney McCauley had nine kills, an ace and three digs, Kasey Wegner had a kill, one block, four digs and four aces.
Sofia Glaus dished out 12 assists and had 10 digs and two aces for the Blue Devils, with Jailyn Davenport handing out 15 assists, recording three kills, a block and five digs, Lauryn Bergevin nine digs, three assists and two aces, Alison Scruggs and Hanna Wright had two kills apiece, Taylor Sucharda had an ace and three digs, Whitney Griffith had a kill and two digs, Reese Carlson had a kill, and Jaiden Williams had a kill and a dig.
"Lauryn (Bergevin) led our team's passing percentage tonight, and again, had her best serve receive game of the year," Dove said. "All of our players were able to see time and contribute to our win.
"After going to five sets with Southridge early in the season, it felt good for us to show improvement and play much more consistently as a team throughout the match.
"We play at home on Thursday for our annual Pink Night game and fundraiser for breast cancer awareness," she said. "During our match, there are various festivities for fans to enjoy, including a gift basket raffle and serve for the cure. This year, we have over 35 gift baskets that have been donated by our amazing Walla Walla businesses that will be raffled off during the varsity match. One hundred percent of the proceeds are donated to the local Cancer Center at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center.
"Wear your pink and come enjoy!" Dove said. "Free admission."
