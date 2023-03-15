PENDLETON — Walla Walla High's baseball team opened its season with a split with the Buckaroos here on Tuesday, March 14.
Pendleton won the opener on a walkoff base hit to right field, 7-6, before the Blue Devils rebounded for a 12-2 victory in the nightcap.
Wa-Hi's Andrew Hall finished with three hits in game two, with a solo home run in the first inning.
"We played pretty solid defense in both games," Blue Devils coach Jason Parsons said. "In game one, we didn't pitch well enough to win. Too many free passes.
"In game two, we played pretty well in every phase of the game."
Wa-Hi has its first home game on Friday at 2 p.m., when Ferris comes to Murr Field.
