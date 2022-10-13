PASCO — Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team secured the No. 1 seed to the playoffs with a sweep of Pasco at the TRAC here on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Blue Devils ended the opener, 14-4, after the fourth inning, and nightcap, 19-0, also in the fourth.
In the first game, Wa-Hi's Anna Delarosa hit two singles and a triple, scoring three times, and Addie Bowen had three doubles, scored twice and had three RBIs.
Raquelle Justice had a good day at the plate with a single, double and triple, scoring three time and bringing in three RBIs, and Aliah Mendiola had three base hits, scored two runs and had one RBI.
Ellie McLaughlin added three singles and three RBIs.
For game two of the night, the Blue Devils hit the bats hard during the first inning, scoring 13 runs in the top of the first inning, Wa-Hi assistant coach Amy Korslund said.
Delarosa started off the “laser show” of base hits, Korslund, as she had three singles and scored three times.
In the top of the first inning, Sara Justice stepped to the plate and hit a hard ball to deep center field, clearing the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam.
Raquelle Justice added two doubles and a single with three RBIs, while Clarabelle Hall had two hits with three RBIs.
Freshman Aliyah Larios had a great day at bat with three singles and four RBIs while scoring twice.
The Blue Devils had outstanding defense, Korslund said, with freshman Ariel Amaro pitching a shutout.
The sweep leaves the Blue Devils record at 12-8 overall, 4-2 in Mid-Columbia Conference play, and they have secured the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.
Wa-Hi hosts the first playoff game at Murr Field at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Shadle Park of Spokane for Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.