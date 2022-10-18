Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team opened postseason play with a 15-4 victory over Shadle Park at Murr Field on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
"The Blue Devils did a great job both offensively and defensively," Wa-Hi assistant coach Amy Korslund said. "The afternoon started out with senior Raquelle Justice's angelic voice singing the National Anthem, with her team surrounding her!"
Nalayah Torres got the start in the circle, and "did an outstanding job on the hill, as the lady Blue Devils defense was solid backing her up," Korslund said.
Offensively, Wa-Hi's Clarabelle Hall went 3 for 3, scoring twice and recording an RBI.
Sara Justice had two singles, a double and a triple, scored twice and had three RBIs.
Raquelle Justice hit a double and scored twice, while Aliah Mendiola had a hard-hit ball to right field that brought in two RBIs, and she also scored twice.
The Blue Devils led the game 13-1 in the top of the fifth inning, when Shadle Park plated three runs to make it 13-4.
That brought the Blue Devils back up to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Sara Justice smacked a triple to right field.
Wa-Hi freshman Addie Bowen stepped up to the plate and, on the first pitch, she hit her fifth home run to score Sara Justice and herself, ending the game at 15-4.
The Blue Devils host their next playoff game on Thursday at Murr Field at 1 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
