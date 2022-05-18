Walla Walla High School’s varsity softball team secured a spot at state with its victory in a postseason district championship tournament semifinal Wednesday, May 18, as the Blue Devils topped Mount Spokane High in a 10-1 rout at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils (19-2 record) next play Saturday in Spokane at University High for the district title.
Regardless of the outcome, the Blue Devils will continue their season at the state championship tournament in Lacey, Washington, with action beginning May 27 at Regional Athletic Complex.
“It feels good,” said Blue Devils pitcher Tallulah Sickels, who logged a complete game with nine strikeouts while limiting Mount Spokane to its first-inning run, four scattered singles and four walks. “With COVID, there was no playoffs for two years. It’s nice to just make when we have the opportunity to do it.”
The Blue Devils now have a chance of advancing to state as district champions, and they will play for the title on the heels of a resounding victory in the semis.
Sickels not only pitched all seven innings, but went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and three runs batted in, while teammate Sara Justice scored four runs and drove home another on her 4-for-4 afternoon with two doubles, as Kaitliine Chapman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
The Blue Devils also displayed outstanding glove work against repeated threats from Mount Spokane, with the Wildcats getting at least one runner on base in every inning but the sixth, only to wind up stranding eight of them.
“Honestly, this was not my best pitching game,” Sickels said. “I was pretty inaccurate, so I really think that the game was really won on defense and hitting. They had my back when I didn’t have my best stuff. I really appreciate that.”
Spiraling winds blowing in from left field seemed to neutralize batters early on, but after Mount Spokane jumped ahead in the top of the first, the Blue Devils managed a few line drives to the outfield, combined with aggressive base running.
Sara Justice singled home Lauryn Bergevin to tie things up in the bottom of the first, got herself to third and then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Alizaeya Salcedo doubled leading off the second, got to third with nobody out and then raced home on a double-play groundout.
Sara Justice singled with one down in the third, took second on a wild pitch and then put the Blue Devils up 4-1 on a Raquelle Justice two-out base hit.
“The thing about it is that it’s a type of pitching that we don’t really have in our conference,” Sickels said.
The gusts only continued, but Blue Devils bats suddenly lit up in the fifth with little warning.
Sara Justice doubled leading off, and then Sickels went deep to right-center for a 6-1 lead.
Raquelle Justice and Chapman then followed with back-to-back doubles, and Sidney McCauley eventually capped the four-run outburst with a sacrifice fly.
The Blue Devils added two more runs in the sixth on doubles by Sara Justice and Sickels, later followed by a Chapman two-out single.
“It was just kind of an adjustment,” Sickels said. “I feel like we really like caught up to their pitching. We were like, ‘OK, we understand how to hit it now.’ Then from there we just capitalized on that.”
