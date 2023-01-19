Walla Walla High School's varsity boys wrestling team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference dual meet Thursday, Jan. 19, at home as the Blue Devils ended up outscored by Richland in a 57-17 setback.
The Blue Devils won three of the 14 matches.
Carter O'Dell pinned his opponent for the Blue Devils midway through the second period of their 160-pound weight class match, while did teammate Jon Smith made short work of his foe in 285 with a fall only 40 seconds in, and Mateo Caso tallied a 15-0 technical decision in the 152 showdown.
The Blue Devils are back at it Saturday in Prosser, Washington, at the annual Rumble in the Valley.
