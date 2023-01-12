KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity wrestling team competed in a thrilling Mid-Columbia Conference dual Thursday, Jan. 12, at Kennewick High as the Blue Devils won seven of the 14 matches but wound up getting outscored 39-36.
The Blue Devils fell despite victories from Ricky Lozano in the 126-pound weight class, Mateo Caso in 152, Carter O'Dell in 160, Thomas Sievertsen in 170, Adam Dalan in 182, Ethan Kregger in 195 and Jon Smith in 285.
Lozano, Dalan, Kregger and Smith all pinned their opponents while O'Dell took his three-period battle in an 11-10 scoringy
The Blue Devils next compete Jan. 19 in Walla Walla as they host Richland with their dual scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.