Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball made short work of Hermiston here Saturday, Oct. 23, winning its third straight Mid-Columbia Conference match with a 3-0 victory. Scores per set were 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.
No further details were available at press time.
The Blue Devils (12-2 record) next will wrap up their regular season Oct. 28 with a big showdown at first-place Kamiakin.
They will take plenty of momentum.
The Blue Devils picked up a 3-1 win Thursday at Southridge. Scores per set were 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25.
"Southridge made smart serving decisions, and kept us from getting into system," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We struggled on serve-receive tonight, which ultimately was our downfall in set 3, but the girls were able to stay aggressive and come out with the win."
Jade Ilaoa finished the match with 23 kills, four aces and six digs while teammate Emma McGuire had 16 kills, three blocks and 16 digs.
"Emma and Jade led us past Southridge tonight," Dove said. "Both played very solid and were our two go-to players offensively."
Becky Merca added 32 assists, 11 digs, four aces and blocks, Lauryn Bergevin had three aces, five digs and a kill, and Raquel Edwards had two kills and a block.
The Blue Devils also had Sidney McCauley with four kills and four digs, Eden Glaus had four kills and two digs, Mya Wood made 16 digs, and Sofia Glaus dished six assists.
