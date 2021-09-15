Every match for Walla Walla High School's volleyball team so far this season has gone the distance, but the Blue Devils have prevailed each time.
Tuesday, Sept. 14, was no different.
Kennewick battled Wa-Hi for five sets, but the Blue Devils took another tiebreaker to stay undefeated. The scores were 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13.
Wa-Hi (3-0 record) had opened this season last week with 3-2 wins at Richland and then here against Hanford.
"We have a few kinks to work out, but our team is playing with a lot of effort and determination," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "With that foundation, I am confident the rest will fall into place."
They're back at it Thursday at Chiawana.
Kennewick had its hands full here Tuesday.
Jade Ilaoa tallied 28 kills, three aces and nine digs for the Blue Devils, teammate Becky Merca added 47 assists, an ace and four digs, and Mya Wood had 18 digs and two aces.
"Becky and Jade had an amazing connection tonight," Dove said. "Together they helped each other earn new career highs: Becky with 47 set assists, and Jade with 28 kills and hitting a 41%."
Kennewick proved to be a challenge, however, forcing Wa-Hi to get more contributions.
Emma McGuire was good for seven kills, three blocks, five digs and an ace, Kasey Wegner made six kills and two digs, Eden Glaus had nine kills and four digs, and Raquel Edwards chipped in five kills and three blocks.
"Kennewick is a good team," Dove said. "They played very scrappy, forcing us into a lot of long rallies. But our girls played aggressively and fought hard.
"Mya played fantastic and really helped to lead our team defensively."
