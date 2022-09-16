HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team won its Mid-Columbia Conference match Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Blue Devils defeated Hermiston in straight sets with 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22 scores.
The Blue Devils upped their record so far this season to 3-1.
"It was a fun win on the road," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "After going five sets in our last two matches, it was definitely a confidence boost for us to get the sweep in three on the road."
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday, Sept. 20, hosting Chiawana for a showdown scheduled to start around 7 p.m.
"We’re preparing for a very tough stretch of competitions ahead where we will definitely have to bring our “A” game," Dove said. "We face the consistently good Chiawana at home on Tuesday, followed by the reining league champions, Kamiakin, Thursday on the road.
"I’m excited about our team, we have so much potential! I can’t wait to see how we progress throughout the season."
The Blue Devils head into the week with momentum after their big win Thursday.
Eden Glaus finished the match with 13 kills, four aces and 16 digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Jailyn Davenport had five kills, two blocks, 10 assists and three digs, Sidney McCauley added four kills, two aces, eight digs and a block, and Kasey Wegner had five kills, an ace, five digs and three blocks.
The Blue Devils also had Lauryn Bergevin notch 14 digs, Sofia Glaus with 10 assists and four digs, Whitney Griffith on a block and a dig, Reese Carlson a kill, Hanna Wright a kill and a dig, Jaiden Williams a kill, Emma Mitchell two digs, and Taylor Sucharda with a dig.
"We seem like we’re all settling into our positions and learning to work together on the court," Dove said. "All of our players were able to see court time tonight and contribute to our win while gaining experience and confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.