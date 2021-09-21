Walla Walla High School's undefeated volleyball team stayed atop the Mid-Columbia Conference with a 3-0 victory over Southridge here Tuesday, Sept. 21. The scores were 25-23, 25-10, 26-24.
Each of the Blue Devils' previous four opponents this season, (Richland, Hanford, Kennewick, Chiawana) had forced them to go the distance in five-set nailbiters with close tiebreakers.
Not this time.
The Blue Devils (5-0 record) never let up against Southridge.
"Tonight we played confidently and held the momentum the entire game," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Even when we were tied in the third set at 24-24, our girls knew that they had it in the bag.
"It takes a certain amount of confidence in your team and trust in your teammates to be successful, and we have been gaining steam all season."
Eden Glaus finished the Wa-Hi sweep with 13 kills, an ace and four digs, teammate Jade Ilaoa had 11 kills, an ace and eight digs, and Lauryn Bergevin had four aces and four digs.
"Eden Glaus played her best game tonight," Dove said. "She was our leading scorer, and got into a good rhythm, swinging smart and aggressively on the outside all night."
Emma McGuire added three kills and four digs, Becky Merca dished 14 assists, Mya Wood made nine digs and two aces, and Sid McCauley chipped in an ace, a block, a kill, and a dig.
Wa-Hi also had Holly Sweet making three digs, Sofia Glaus contributing an ace, seven assists and a dig, Kasey Wegner with an ace, a block and three digs, and Raquel Edwards on a kill and a block.
"It was fun to win in three games and be able to get everyone on the team playing time," Dove said. "Everyone contributed to our win, and that is what it is all about."
The Blue Devils look to continue their stellar start to this season Thursday night when they play at Hermiston beginning at 7 p.m., before heading up to Spokane this weekend to compete in the Crossover Classic.
"We are excited," Dove said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.