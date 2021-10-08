RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team remains tied for first place with Kamiakin atop Mid-Columbia Conference standings after picking up a 3-1 win over Hanford here Thursday, Oct. 7. Scores per set were 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14.
Kamiakin, the only team to have beaten the Blue Devils this season, edged Richland in five sets.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils (8-1 record) prevailed at Hanford.
Becky Merca finished the match with 17 assists, four aces and nine digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Sidney McCauley had three kills, two blocks and two digs, and Jade Ilaoa had nine kills, five aces and 13 digs.
Eden Glaus added seven kills, three aces and seven digs, Emma McGuire had two kills, an ace and 12 digs, Mya Wood made 10 digs, and Kasey Wegner was good for two kills, two aces and two digs.
They next play Tuesday night, hosting Pasco for a match scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils had to overcome some challenges at Hanford.
"Hanford was aggressive serving tonight, and we gave up too many service runs," Blue Devils coach Christian Dove said. "We came out really strong tonight. We kept control of the momentum and breezed through the first set. We then came out slow in the second."
But the Blue Devils would eventually bounce back.
"In the third, we again struggled to get going, and found ourselves at a 16-8 deficit," Dove said. "Thankfully, the girls were determined and came back to win the third set.
"We finally found a good rhythm in the fourth set and we were able to successfully finish out the match."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.