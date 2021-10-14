KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team saw it's three-match winning streak end here Wednesday, Oct 13, with a 3-1 loss at Kennewick High. Scores per set were 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-22.

The Blue Devils (9-2 record) slipped to second place in Mid-Columbia Conference standings.

"It was a tough fought match from start to finish," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Kennewick’s offense was really strong, and kept us on our toes."

The Blue Devils next play Tuesday night, hosting Chiawana, with action scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

They had several strong performance here Wednesday despite the outcome.

Eden Glaus finished the match with 21 digs, nine kills and two aces while teammate Jade Ilaoa had 18 digs, 13 kills, four aces and a block, and Becky Merca had 31 assists, five kills, five aces and seven digs.

Kasey Wegner added eight kills and two blocks, Mya Wood made 15 digs, Emma McGuire had seven kills, 13 digs, three aces and a block, and Sidney McCauley tallied four kills.

"We stayed scrappy defensively, and passed well as a team," Dove said. "Our outside hitters, Jade and Eden, were very strong in the back court, tallying a combined 39 digs. Becky worked really hard tonight and made some fantastic decisions, both while setting and at the service line, which helped to keep us competitive when things got close.

"We battled and played hard — Kennewick just seemed to have a bit of an edge on their home court."

