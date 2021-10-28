KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team saw the regular season end with first-place Kamiakin stopping its three-match winning streak here Thursday, Oct. 28, as the Blue Devils fell in straight sets. Scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
The Blue Devils (12-3 record), having finished second in the Mid-Columbia Conference, will move on to districts and host their first postseason match Nov. 4 against an opponent still to be determined.
They will be coming off the hard-fought battle here.
"Kamiakin is a tough team all the way around," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "They’re scrappy, serve aggressively and have a few great hitters."
The Blue Devils challenged Kamiakin with several strong performances.
Jade Ilaoa finished the match with 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces for the Blue Devils while teammate Becky Merca had 29 assists, nine digs and three aces, and Mya Wood made 13 digs.
Kasey Wegner added five kills, two blocks and an ace, Lauryn Bergevin had two aces and two digs, Sidney McCauley had two kills, a block and three digs, Raquel Edwards had two kills and a block, and Eden Glaus had seven kills and four digs.
"We played okay tonight, but just didn’t ever get into our normal rhythm," Dove said. "We relied heavily on Jade. She and becky had a great connection as normal. Ultimately, serve receive was our downfall tonight.
"We let kamiakin have prolonged service runs that created too big of a point defect for us to come back from. We are looking forward to our regional tournament, and have big goals for the remainder of our postseason."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.