Reality really hit Walla Walla High School's volleyball team Thursday, Sept. 9.
Back in action for the first time since starting this season Tuesday with an shocking win at perennial Mid-Columbia Conference powerhouse Richland, the Blue Devils found themselves challenged by an upset-minded Hanford in another five-set marathon.
Wa-Hi prevailed (24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13), but the win came with lessons.
"Tonight was a nailbiter," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "I think we came out a little too confident after our big win on Tuesday, and underestimated Hanford.
"Hanford had a big block, and played very scrappy. It took us a while to get out of our funk and find our normal rhythm. Thankfully, the girls kept grinding through the match to get the win."
The Blue Devils (2-0 record) look to stay strong for their next match, Saturday at Pasco.
Hanford may have tested them here Thursday, but they survived with contributions from everybody.
Jade Ilaoa finished the match with 16 kills, four aces and seven digs for Wa-Hi, while teammate Emma McGuire had 10 kills and five blocks.
"Jade led us again offensively tonight and had another big game," Dove said. "Emma played smart throughout the match and was able to find the court during long rallies."
Becky Merca was good for 28 assists, seven aces, two kills and a block, Sofia Glaus tallied 11 assists, five digs and a kill, and Mya Wood made 13 digs and an ace.
Wa-Hi also had Eden Glaus notching 10 kills and three aces, teammate Kasey Wegner with three kills and a block, and Raquel Edwards on a kill and three blocks.
