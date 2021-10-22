KENNWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team knocked off Southridge here Thursday, Oct. 21, for a 3-1 victory. Scores per set were 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25.

The Blue Devils (11-2 record), second in Mid-Columbia Conference standings, kept themselves just a game back of front running Kamiakin.

"Southridge made smart serving decisions, and kept us from getting into system," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We struggled on serve-receive tonight, which ultimately was our downfall in set 3, but the girls were able to stay aggressive and come out with the win."

The Blue Devils will next play Saturday afternoon when they host Hermiston with actions scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

They look to build off a win here that featured several big performances.

Jade Ilaoa finished the match with 23 kills, four aces and six digs while teammate Emma McGuire had 16 kills, three blocks and 16 digs.

"Emma and Jade led us past Southridge tonight," Dove said. "Both played very solid and were our two go-to players offensively."

Becky Merca added 32 assists, 11 digs, four aces and blocks, Lauryn Bergevin had three aces, five digs and a kill, and Raquel Edwards had two kills and a block.

The Blue Devils also had Sidney McCauley with four kills and four digs, Eden Glaus had four kills and two digs, Mya Wood made 16 digs, and Sofia Glaus dished six assists.

