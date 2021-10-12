Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team made short work of Pasco here Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 3-0 victory over the Bulldogs. Scores per set were 25-10, 25-18, 25-11.

The Blue Devils (9-1 record) stayed tied with Kamiakin atop Mid-Columbia Conference standings, as the Braves routed Hanford in straight sets.

"The girls played well tonight," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "I was able to get everyone playing time, and I was proud that our team did well playing different lineups and with girls in new positions."

The Blue Devils will next play Wednesday at Kennewick.

They look to stay strong.

Jade Ilaoa finished the Pasco match with 10 kills, two aces and three digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Sid McCauley had four kills, three aces and two digs, and Becky Merca had 10 assists, three aces and three kills.

Sofia Glaus added eight assists and five aces, Mya Wood had six digs and three aces, Eden Glaus had three kills, an ace and two digs, and Raquel Edwards had two kills and two blocks.

"Although we had some unforced serving errors tonight, we still played solid and confidently," Dove said. "I’m hoping we can carry some excitement over to our game in Kennewick tomorrow evening."

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments