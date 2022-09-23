KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference match Thursday, Sept. 22, as the Blue Devils fell at Kamiakin in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-14.
The Blue Devils saw their record so far this season dip to 3-3.
"Kamiakin was a tough, well-rounded opponent tonight, we struggled to putting the ball away, and continued to give up lengthy runs," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "They were solid defensively, putting up a great block and playing solid defense behind it.
"Our hitters had a hard time finding holes in their defense. We started all three sets, tied at the half way point, but our inability to end their long service runs ultimately decided the outcome."
The Blue Devils next play Saturday, Sept. 24, at a tournament in Spokane.
They look to rebound from a rough night at Kamiakin.
Sidney McCauley finished the match with four kills, four digs and a block for the Blue Devils while teammate Jailyn Davenport had three kills, an ace, five assists and four digs, and Eden Glaus added nine kills and 12 digs.
The Blue Devils also had Sofia Glaus tally three aces, nine assists and two digs, Kasey Wegner notch a kill and a dig, Lauryn Bergevin nine digs, Taylor Sucharda an ace and four digs, and Hanna Wright chipped in a kill.
"We’re still working on confidence and consistency as a team so we can push through tight games a finish," Dove said. "We’re on the road to the Crossover Classic tournament this weekend in Spokane, where we will get a lot of playing time and see some high-level competition from Washington and Idaho.
"I’m hoping this weekend will be a positive experience for us to grow as a team."
