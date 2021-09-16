PASCO — Walla Walla High School's undefeated volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 hole to win another five-set marathon here Thursday, Sept. 16, as the Blue Devils knocked off Chiawana in dramatic fashion. The scores were 11-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 16-14.
Wa-Hi upped its record to 4-0.
"Rollercoaster of emotions," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We started out extremely slow and got beat up in the first two sets. Chiawana is a very solid team, and they controlled the momentum.
"We knew going into the match that if we didn’t take care of our side of the net, they would dominate the game," Dove continued. "Finally, in the third set, we were able to find our rhythm and win. From that point on we settled in and just played our game.
"Being down 2-0 is, and fighting back to win three straight sets is, extremely tough," Dove added. "It says a lot about the determination and grit of this team."
The Blue Devils had several key contributors.
Jade Ilaoa tallied 19 kills, 12 digs and an ace for Wa-Hi, teammate Eden Glaus put up 10 kills and five digs, Mya Wood had 19 digs and an ace, and Becky Merca made 37 assists and three aces.
Kasey Wegner added five kills and a block, Sidney McCauley had four kills, a block and three digs, and Lauryn Bergevin had an ace and seven digs.
The Blue Devils return to action Tuesday, when they host Southridge.
