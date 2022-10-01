KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team won its Mid-Columbia Conference match Friday, Sept. 30, at Kennewick High, as the Blue Devils took their back-and-forth clash in five sets with scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 12-25 and 15-10.
The Blue Devils snapped a three-match skid, picking up their first MCC victory in two weeks as they upped their record to 4-3.
"I'll give it to Kennewick — they are a scrappy, all-out team," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We had to stay focused in long rallies and work hard for our points."
The Blue Devils next play Thursday, Oct. 6, at Pasco.
They look to continue turning their season around.
"Every game we are jiving better as a team and finding our roles," Dove said. "I'm excited to begin our second round of games next week versus our opponents.
"Hopefully we can settle up some early season losses the second time around."
The Blue Devils came away from Kennewick on a high note.
Sidney McCauley finished the marathon at Kennewick with 17 kills and 18 digs for the Blue Devils while teammate Lauryn Bergevin made 16 digs and two aces.
"Sidney McCauley led us tonight," Dove said. "She played solid all the way around and statistically had her most consistent passing and hitting game so far this season.
"Lauryn provided some crucial digs to keep us in the game when things got tight, and also had her highest passing percentage game of the season."
The Blue Devils also had Jailyn Davenport with 26 assists, 17 digs, five kills, three aces and a block, Eden Glaus with 14 kills, 18 digs and an ace, Kasey Wegner on five kills, two blocks and four digs, and Sofia Glaus making 15 assists, seven digs and an ace.
Jaiden Williams added five kills, a block and a dig, Hanna Wright tallied five kills and two digs, Whitney Griffith one kill and a block, and Reese Carlson one dig.
"Kennewick's defense was solid and challenged us to find the court offensively," Dove said. "We struggled at the service line tonight, and a higher-than-normal amount of unforced errors that made some of the games more suspenseful than need-be.
"There are some new players really stepping up to compete and are developing their confidence which is so fun to see."
