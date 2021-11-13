SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team secured a ticket to state with a pair of must-win victories here Saturday, Nov. 13, in the postseason district tournament.
The Blue Devils (14-4 record) started the day with their backs already against the wall after falling to Mount Spokane last week in a second-round clash. And they found themselves trailing North Central after the first set here.
But the Blue Devils rallied to take the match in four. Scores were 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.
The season then hinging on another playoff here, the Blue Devils edged Ridgeline in five. Scores were 22-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-27, 15-10.
They came away with a spot at state, Nov. 18-19 in Yakima.
"Our girls are so excited to make a run to the state tournament, something that none of them have had the experience of yet," Blue Devils coach Christian Dove said. "We still have goals and are looking forward to working hard, and giving it our best this week as we travel to the Yakima Sundome. I am beyond proud of our team, and am excited to see what else we can accomplish."
Jade Ilaoa finished Saturday with 21 kills, 12 digs and two aces for the Blue Devils while teammate Becky Merca had 38 assists, 15 digs, seven aces and four kills, and Eden Glaus had 11 kills, 26 digs and an ace.
Mya Wood added 21 digs, Emma McGuire had 13 kills, two blocks and five digs, Kasey Wegner had nine kills, an ace and a block, Raquel Edwards had four kills and a block, and Lauryn Bergevinmade four digs.
"Today was a marathon day for our team," Dove said, her team having left Walla Walla at 6:30 a.m. "Ridgeline was a very tough team tonight. Having already beat them once in our playoff tournament, we definitely had a target on our back. They came out strong and aggressive. But I have to give huge credit to our defense.
"We played extremely scrappy, and stayed in some very long rallies. After a long day, there was no better feeling than winning in five."
