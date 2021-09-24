HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School's undefeated varsity volleyball team knock off Hermiston in four sets here Thursday, Sept. 23. The scores were 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-14.
The host Bulldogs forced Wa-Hi in to a battle early on, but the Blue Devils (6-0 record) dominated the latter half of their match.
"Solid win from the girls tonight," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Hermiston was aggressive and very scrappy. I think they caught us off guard early on, and they were able to take game two from us. We stayed aggressive, and really pressured Hermiston in the back court."
The Blue Devils will be in action Saturday, up in Spokane at a tournament called the Crossover Classic with more than 40 teams.
"We are excited for a fun weekend and looking forward to competing with some of the best teams in the state," Dove said.
Great play from up and down the Wa-Hi roster has powered their outstanding campaign so far, and Thursday's match was no exception.
Jade Ilaoa finished with 16 kills, 10 aces and nine digs, Emma McGuire had 10 kills, five digs and two blocks, and Eden Glaus had seven kills, 13 digs and an ace.
Becky Merca added 26 assists and three aces, Mya Wood had eight digs, and Sofia Glaus was good for three aces and four4 assists.
"As a team we had 20 aces tonight, which is our best showing yet from the service line," Dove said. "Jade and Emma were really strong offensively for us and provided two-thirds of our kills. Eden and Mya led us defensively and provided a lot of hustle, winning some effort plays that boosted our energy."
