Walla Walla High School's undefeated varsity softball team claimed two more victories in its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, April 1, as the Blue Devils crushed Pasco for a 13-2 win in the opener before adding a 16-6 rout in their second game.
The first-place Blue Devils (9-0 overall, 6-0 in the league) jumped on Pasco in the first game, mounting a 6-1 lead in its second inning, and never looked back.
Kaitline Chapman had two hits and four runs batted in while Tallulah Sickels pitched a gem with 12 strikeouts before action stopped due to the mercy rule. Pasco had mustered on two hits.
Sickels came back with four RBI in the second game, supporting Anna Delarosa as she pitched six innings.
The Blue Devils went up 13-1 by the end of the third.
They will next play Monday, April 4, at Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.