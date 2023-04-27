Walla Walla High School's track teams top Chiawana, Southridge

What had already been a great day weatherwise Thursday, April 27, in Southeast Washington turned out even better for both of Walla Walla High School's track-and-field Blue Devils, boys and girls, at the conclusion of their Mid-Columbia Conference meet with Chiawana and Southridge on the Wa-Hi track.
Dual scoring made Wa-Hi boys the only unbeaten team remaining in the league, giving the Blue Devils sole possession of first place as they topped Chiawana by an 84-61 margin as well as Southridge in an 80-65 clip.
Wa-Hi girls also swept the meet as they outscored Chiawana in a 104.5-45.4 tally and Southridge in a 107-43 rout, keeping them tied for second place with their 5-1 record.
"The kids were just awesome today," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "They were just tremendous."
The Blue Devils are back at it Saturday, April 29, hosting the Legends Invite with 21 schools participating — those include McLoughlin High, College Place and DeSales Catholic among others — beginning around 11 a.m.
Four days later, Wednesday, will see the Blue Devils in Richland for their final league duals as they take on both Richland and Kennewick.
While one more team victory for the Wa-Hi boys should clinch at least a share of the regular season league title, if either Chiawana or Southridge win out, another sweep would made the Blue Devils undisputed champs for the fifth time in the last six years — the exception being 2020, when there was no season due to the COVID outbreak.
"I'm just proud of the kids with what's gone on," Hisaw said. "We've battled with some injuries. We had to pull a couple of kids on both the guys and girls sides just before the meet started.
"We've got a couple of knicks and dings here and there. Now's not the best time for anything prolonged this late in the season, so we try to be careful with kids. They've handled it really, really well."
Despite having kids sidelined by injuries, the Blue Devils ruled their Thursday meet with countless new personal records.
The boys had a first-place finisher in seven of 17 events.
Jake Hisaw bested both the 100-meter dash and the 200, Brody Hartley took the 800 and then lead teammates Ian Lash and Liam Bergevin as the top three in the 1,600.
Same goes for the 100 hurdles with Jake Hisaw, Ian Calhoon and Wyatt Jenes as well as Christopher Norris, Wyatt Block and Sy McGuire in javelin while Lash and Turner Van Skyle were 1-2 in the 3,200.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls were even more dominant with first-place finishers in 11 of 18 events.
Ashlyn Nielsen and Cami Martin were 1-2 in their 100, Nielsen and Jailyn Davenport were 1-2 in their 200, Ava Nelson and Bridget Boyd placed first and third respectively in the 400, and Miriam Hutchens bested the 1,600.
Wa-Hi girls also swept relays with Kaitlyn King joining Nielsen, Martin and Davenport in the 4x100, Jenna Abbey with Nelson, Nielsen and Davenport in the 4x200, Sonora Arevalo with Boyd, Hutchens and Nelson in the 4x400.
As for field events Whitney Griffth bested discus while placing second behind teammate Adisyn Andrew in javelin, Kirsten Anderson took pole vault, Martin triple jump.
"I told the kids, 'This might be the fastest track you're going to run on all year long,'" coach Hisaw said. "When it gets hot, this track is just electric. We had PR after PR in big events today.
"This is a special group of kids to be around."
