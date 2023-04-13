HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's track and field teams, boys and girls, shined Wednesday, April 12, in Mid-Columbia Conference dual meets as the Blue Devils competed opposite both Hermiston and Kamiakin.
Team scoring lifted the Wa-Hi boys to a pair of collective victories with the Blue Devils over Hermiston in a 96-49 decision as well as Kamiakin, 89-56.
Wa-Hi girls came away with a split as they routed Hermiston, 94-56, but ended up falling to Kamiakin, 81.5-68.5.
"This first league meet between Hermiston, Kamiakin, and Wa-Hi was an awesome meet," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "The Big Blue Train was rolling tonight, from start to finish.
"The boys swept both teams, and the girls split — beating Hermiston and losing to Kamiakin, but it was a clash of the titans. Our kids never blinked and had unbelievable marks in every event."
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next compete Saturday, April 15, in Pasco.
"Looking forward to a great weather forecast and competing against tremendous competition and over 80 teams there," Hisaw said. "We have a great group heading over there and many of them, with a chance to be on the podium! It should be an exciting and fun day of track and field.
"So proud of every kid in this program right now. They are such great teammates, such great competitors and they are so fun to be around. We have a very exciting back half of the season ahead of us, and I'm so pleased with our progress this far."
The Blue Devils look to build off several strong performances Wednesday in Hermiston.
"The highlight of the meet had to be our new school record by Ashlyn Nielsen in the 100-meter dash. The record has been around since 1999, but she ran 12.36 to become the fastest girl in program history.
"So dang proud of her and the work she's putting in, how focused she's been, and how competitive she is. Just a terrific race for her.
"The meet had other outstanding marks, and one was Cami Martin's 36-feet, 2-inch triple jump. She had a big-time series of jumps and was in a terrific groove last night. That is a huge mark, and it sure makes the rest of the season exciting for her.
"Lucy Forrest and Madi Reibel both had great days and personal records in the long jump both going 15-05 and 15-01. That now gives us five girls over 15 feet.
"Kaitlyn King had almost a half-second PR in the 100 hurdles, running 17.14. She's really starting to figure this event out, and she's getting better every single week.
"Whitney Griffith led our thrower's group with a lifetime best of 107-06 in the javelin and then she won the discus at 123, and Lily White and Aimee Foster were both very solid at 108-00 and 96-05. A really solid day in the disc.
"Our girls' relays were sensational tonight. A season best in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays. They passed the stick very, very well and had great composure. But our girls 4x400 ended the meet with a bang.
"All the gals on the team ran great legs. But the electricity in the air when Carly Martin ran down two teams from more than 20 meters back to help Wa-Hi win the 4x4 by .04 seconds. Awesome.
"The boys were very solid as well. Christopher Norris and John Smith were both very, very good in the javelin, going 1-2 with throws of 163-01 and 140-08. And we had six other boys finish in the top nine.
"Theo Wearstler had a lifetime best in the discus to finish third, and he and Broc Brooks were both solid in the shot put going 43-00 and 42-02.
"Nick Davis-Phillips was really good for us today. He was our best long jumper going 19-04 and then 5-10 in the high jump. So proud of how hard he's working and the terrific leader he is becoming.
"Ian Calhoun and Wyatt Jenes both had really, really good days in the hurdles. They stepped up big-time for us. They are becoming a force in this league, and they are so dependable. Really excited about their next five weeks of the season.
"We had PRs everywhere in the sprints, too. Honestly, too many to mention, but it was an exciting day for those kids. Jake Hisaw won both the 100 and 200, and he ran the fourth best 100-meters in school history at 10.97."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.