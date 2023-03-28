Walla Walla High School's track and field athletes competed Saturday, March 25, at Wa-Hi in the Big 5 Invite with Kamiakin, Mount Spokane, Central Valley (of Spokane) and Arlington.
The Blue Devils enjoyed several outstanding performances in both boys and girls events.
"What started out with some wind and snow ended up sunny and we had a really, really good meet," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "The weather sure affected some of the early races, like the boys and girls hurdles and 100-meter dashes, but I'm awfully proud of our kids and the way they bounced from event to event and didn't let one event negatively affect the next.
"We are making some strides mentally, which is so important in track and field, and we are going to continue to coach that part of the sport for the kids' sake. But man are our kids competitive and fun to be around."
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next go at it Friday in East Wenatchee at the Eastmont Twilight Invitational.
"We are in a great place right now," Hisaw said following the Big 5 Invite. "Some tremendous marks, no doubt, but we have so much room for improvement. Our kids are hungry, coachable and want to be great.
"I'm really excited for what's to come, but today was a really special day for our program."
The Blue Devils enjoyed several highlights at the Big 5 Invite.
"On the girls' side of things today I was so impressed with Ashlyn Nielsen," Hisaw said. "Her 200 time is just sensational, to go 25.97 in March is just tremendous and she, along with Ava Nelson, Cami (Martin) and Carly Nelson ran the No. 1 4x200-meter relay time for the 3A division in the state today.
"Aimee Foster had an eight-foot personal record in the discus and finally cracked the 100-foot mark. She works so hard, and I'm so, so happy for her.
"And our girls triple jump contingent went crazy today. We have five girls go over 30 feet. Just amazing. Cami, Kaitlyn (King), Marlee (Body), Lucy (Forest) and Adi (Andrews) — what a great day for them.
"Liam Bergevin was fantastic today. He had a really good 1,600 run, but doubled back with a near-lifetime best in the 800, then ran a very strong 4x400 relay leg. He was great mentally today and showed great mental toughness. Really, really proud of him.
"Christopher Norris had one of the best discus opening throws in a long, long time today. And the rest of the discus crew was strong. Jon Smith, Theo Werstler and Dylan Halazon all had PRs.
"Our boys 4x100 relay ran a new facility record today as well. Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead, Jake Hisaw and Ian Calhoun ran incredibly well. Great handoffs and ran so smooth. That was a lot of fun to watch."
