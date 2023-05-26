TACOMA — More success at the state championships for Walla Walla High School's track and field participants Friday, May 26, as the Blue Devils competed in the second round of events for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A meet at Mount Tahoma High.
Christopher Norris placed sixth in boys discus for the Blue Devils with his throw covering 151 feet and five inches. Yelm's Isaiah Patterson won the event on his 177-04.
Meanwhile, several of the Blue Devils running in track events qualified for finals with strong performances in their respective preliminaries.
Finals are scheduled for Saturday.
The Wa-Hi boys 4x100-meter relay advanced to the championship race as Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Moreheard, Ian Calhoon and Jake Hisaw combined to place second in their prelim.
Hisaw also earned spots in both the boys 300-meter hurdles and their 200-meter sprint as he placed third in each prelim.
The Wa-Hi girls 4x100 placed third in their prelim with Kaitlyn King, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Ashyln Nielsen combining to win their heat.
Nielsen also qualified for a spot in the girls 100-meter dash as she placed sixth Friday.
