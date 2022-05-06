Walla Walla High School's boys and girls track-and-field teams each won their final two Mid-Columbia Conference duals of the season Thursday, May 5, at Klicker Track.
Wa-Hi boys outscored Chiawana, 121-24, and Kennewick, 129-16, to stay unbeaten at 8-0.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls outscored Chiawana, 110-40, and Kennewick, 110-40, to improve their record to 7-1.
"This is the 20th regular season title for the program in the last 25 years," Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw posted on Twitter, adding in another post that this is the "fourth year in a row boys and girls have the best overall program won-loss record in the conference."
The Wa-Hi boys had a first-placer finisher in 16 of their 17 events.
Dane Gardea won both the 100-meter dash and the high jump for the Blue Devils, teammate Caleb Morehead topped the 200 and the 400, Brody Hartley took the 800, Jakob Sullivan the 3,200, Jake Hisaw the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Camden McCollaugh bested shot put, Dash Sirmon took discus, javelin and long jump, Andrew Thomas pole vault, Logan Ashbeck triple jump.
Morehead and Gardea also teamed with Isaiah Roberson and Diego Jaques in winning the 4x100 relay while Morehead, Hartley and Jake Hisaw joined with Kamron Shields in taking the 4x400.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls had a winner in 13 events.
Ashlyn Nielsen took the 100, Ava Nelson the 400, Carly Martin the 800, Jennifer Huntsman the 300 hurdles and long jump.
Whitney Griffith added a victory in discus, Crystal Kelly javelin, Jailyn Davenport high jump, Kirsten Anderson pole vault, Cami Martin triple jump.
Davenport, Nielsen, Huntsman and Cami Martin also bested the 4x100; Nielsen, Nelson, Davenport and Cami Martin took the 4x200; Carly Martin, Talia Billingsley, Miriam Hutchens and Sonora Arevalo took the 4x400.
