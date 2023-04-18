PASCO — Walla Walla High School's track and field teams, both boys and girls, enjoyed a successful Saturday, April 15, in the Pasco Invitational as the Blue Devils competed with a total of 97 other squads at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Scoring among the 48 boys teams placed the Blue Devils second with 58 points, seven ahead of third-place Mount Spokane High while Rocky Mountain High (of Meridian, Idaho) was victorious with a 92. College Place tallied a point.
As for girls teams, the Blue Devils were ninth out of 49 — "their highest finish in over a decade," according to Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw — as they tallied 25 points while Kamiakin won with its 62.
"Some of the best competition in the entire Northwest took place," Hisaw said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next compete Wednesday, April 19, in Richland.
Action this week continues Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, with a couple of meets as Milton-Freewater hosts its annual Carnival of Speed on Friday while the two-day Oregon Relays take place in Eugene at the University of Oregon.
"It's an exciting week of track and field for the 'Big Blue Train,'" Hisaw said.
The Blue Devils look to build off their success at the Pasco Invite.
"The meet started off with a new school record in the distance medley relay," Hisaw said. "The distances run are a 1,200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs, and Ian Lash, Caleb Morehead, Liam Bergevin and Brody Harltey not only won the event and broke the school record by a full second.
"There's no better way to start a meet of than that. So proud of them.
"Brody doubled back later in the day to win a very tactical 800 in 1:57. It wasn't as fast as he wanted, but he let the race unfold and it's never bad to be a champion.
"Christopher Norris had a huge personal record of six feet in the discus to place fifth, throwing 154 feet. Truly a big-time effort by him has he continues to improve and do great things for us."
Discus also had Andrei Smith, of College Place, placing eighth.
Meanwhile, Wa-Hi accumulated points in several other events.
"Jake Hisaw placed fifth in the 110 high hurdles with a new PR of 14.65 seconds," Eric Hisaw said. "It was a really close heat as second place was only 0.06 seconds ahead of him.
"Jake came back a couple hours later to win the 300 hurdles in a new state leading time for the 2023 season in 38.79 seconds. A dominating race from start to finish.
"The boys 4x100 relay of Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead, Jake Hisaw and Jaden Flippo finish second in a new season best of 43.12, which is the fastest 3A time in the state.
"And the boys 4x400 relay of Caleb Morehead, Jake Hisaw, Liam Bergevin and Brody Hartley also finish second in 3:25. This time currently ranks them No. 2 in the state. A great day for our relays.
"The girls were headlined by the second-place high jump of 5-feet, 2-inches from Jailyn Davenport. She's getting really consistent now at 5-00 to 5-02 and that's only going to give her more confidence.
"Ashlyn Nielsen placed fifth in the 100-meter dash, running 12.53. A very solid day for her after her school record 12.36 only three days prior.
"The girls 4x100 relay of Cami Martin, Jailyn Davenport, Ava Nelson and Ashlyn Nielsen finished fifth in a season best of 50.02, and we left some time out on the track. We ran awfully well but didn't pass the stick as well as we normally do. But that's ok. They are still the No. 2 3A time in the state, and they only going to get faster.
"The 4x400m Relay, Jailyn Davenport, Carly Martin, Ashlyn Nielsen and Ava placed sixth in a season best of 4:10, and they jumped into the state 3A top 10.
"Cami Martin finished off the scoring, finishing fourth in the triple at 34-02. She too is in a great groove and is going to continue to produce big marks."
