KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's track and field team dominated a four-team meet Thursday, March 17, as the Blue Devils took first-place 18 events in the Kennewick Kickoff.
Dash Sirmon bested both the boys 100-meter dash and javelin for the Blue Devils, and teammate Jakob Humphrey took both the 200 and the long jump while Dallin Flinders won the 800, Turner VanSlyke the 1600, Edward Vu the shot put, Dane Gardea the high jump.
Humphrey and Gardea also joined Kamron Shields and Kai Lincoln in winning the boys 4x400 relay.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls had Sariah Hepworth victorious in both the 800 and the 1600, Ashlyn Nielsen winning the 100, Carly Martin taking the 400, Jennifer Huntsman the 100 hurdles, Talia Billingsley the 300 hurdles, and Whitney Griffith the discus.
Huntsman, Martin and Nielsen also teamed with Jailyn Davenport in besting the 4x100 relay while Huntsman and Martin also joined Hepworth and Ava Nelson is taking the 4x400.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next compete Saturday, March 26, in Spokane at the Central Valley Invite.
