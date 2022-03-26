KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's softball team took to the road the night of Friday, March 25, and swept a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader from the host Lions, 4-1 and 15-6.
"Anytime you can go to Kennewick and win a game is a good day," Blue Devil coach Arch McHie said. "To win two is a great day. The Lions are well coached and they have two young pitchers that can flat bring it.
"These were two big wins for us because we see Kennewick as the next best 3A team in the league," McHie said. "This group of seniors was very well aware that Kennewick has had our number since they were freshman so tonight was a big deal."
Game one was spiced by solid pitching on the part of the Blue Devils' Tallulah Sickels and a 10-hit Wa-Hi attack. Sickels, along with Sara and Raquelle Justice and Anna Delarosa, had two hits apiece.
"Our offense came through when we needed it and the defense did their job," McHie said. "Tallulah had a great game in the circle. She and Raquelle had an amazing connection. It's fun to watch them work together."
The Blue Devils put up three early runs in game two, McHie said. Delarosa threw the second inning "and was lights out in the circle," McHie said. "She kept Kennewick completely off balance and our bats took care of business from the second inning on.
"Timely hitting and some stellar defense from Lauryn Bergevin gave us a 15-6 win," McHie said. "In addition to a great night on defense at shortstop, Lauryn was also 3-for-5 with two RBI's in the leadoff spot. Tallulah went 3-for-5, Raquelle was 4-for-5, and Anna picked up the win while going 2-for-3 at the plate to help her own cause."
The big blow of the night came when Sidney McCauley hit a grand slam in the top of the sixth to blow the game wide open, McHie said.
"Anna then shut down Kennewick in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to secure the win," McHie said. "Coach Kaylee Brown did an amazing job calling pitches and keeping Kennewick off balance for both games.
"Our energy was good all night long," McHie said. "There are always some things to work on and we will continue to get better."
Wa-Hi's junior varsity and C teams also posted sweeps, McHie said.
"Our coaching staff of Tarynn Pedroza, Harlee Shaeffer and Scott Aichele are doing an amazing job with our younger players," McHie said. "I'm really appreciative of how well our players respond to our coaches and how they have bought into our program philosophy. Both JV and C team games ended before ours was over so they all became instant fans. The energy level went through the roof."
