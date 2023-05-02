Hopes of Walla Walla High School's varsity fastpitch softball team getting into the postseason district tournament suffered a little setback Tuesday, May 2, when the Blue Devils were upended in a critical Mid-Columbia Conference matchup as Kennewick handed them an 8-4 loss at Murr Sports Park.
While starting the final week of the regular season with a victory over Kennewick would have gone a long way toward securing the seventh-place Blue Devils (4-13 overall, 4-10 in the league) a spot of the playoffs, the loss instead put their bid on hold.
But the Blue Devils are still in a good spot heading into their regular season finale.
When the Blue Devils return to action Friday, May 5, in Pasco for a doubleheader with Chiawana High, another important twin bill will be going on in the Tri-Cities as Southridge hosts Hermiston.
Both are battling the Blue Devils for the last two seeds in districts with Kennewick having become the first to clinch one with its win Tuesday at Murr.
"We're a game above Hermiston, so a lot boils down to this weekend," Blue Devils assistant coach Kaylee Breland said.
The sort of excitement that comes with postseason tournaments and playoffs could already be felt Tuesday at Murr.
Until the sixth inning, when Kennewick took control with a six-run rally that put the Blue Devils down 8-3, fans were treated to a back-and-forth thriller.
Each side tallied a run in the first inning, the Blue Devils tying things up as Zoe Hardy singled home Lauryn Bergevin.
The Blue Devils went up 3-1 in the third with Anna Delarosa hustling home on a wild pitch before Hardy drove in Bergevin for the second time.
Kennewick cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth, but the Blue Devils would stay out in front until things unraveled in the sixth.
"Tough loss," Breland said. "We could have done the little things better.
"I think if we clean that up, then we should have a pretty good outing Friday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.