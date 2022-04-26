HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School's frontrunning varsity softball team suffered its second straight loss in Mid-Columbia Conference action Tuesday, April 26, as the Blue Devils fell to second-place Hermiston in a 5-4 setback.
Coming off their first defeat in the second game of a Friday doubleheader with Richland, the Blue Devils (12-2 overall, 9-2 in the league) saw their lead in the standings shrink to a single game.
Tallulah Sickels pitched a complete game for the Blue Devils, chalking up 11 strikeouts over six innings, and teammates Tea Hamm and Lauryn Bergevin drove in all their runs as they had a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning.
But the Blue Devils lineup was unable to score again while Hermiston tied things up in the bottom of the fourth before plating the go-ahead run in the fifth.
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Friday when they host Southridge for a twin bill scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
